5,003 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $971.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,219. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $514.83 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $878.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $847.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

