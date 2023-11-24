79,765 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.05% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

