9,700 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

