Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Shares Down 5.1%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Abacus Health Products Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

About Abacus Health Products

Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.

See Also

