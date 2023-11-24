Abacus Health Products (OTCMKTS:ABAHF) Shares Down 5.1%

Abacus Health Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ABAHF – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 9,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Abacus Health Products Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.
About Abacus Health Products
Abacus Health Products, Inc manufactures and sells over-the-counter (OTC) topical formulations infused with cannabidiol (CBD) extracted from hemps. The company offers CBD CLINIC line of products for relief from acute musculoskeletal and joint pain, which includes analgesic ointments, creams, and pain sticks, as well as analgesic massage oils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Health Products
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Nvidia’s earnings, dominance, growth and global challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.