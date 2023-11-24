AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.64. 700,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.