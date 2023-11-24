Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $2,545,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,478,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 332,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,730,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.86. The stock had a trading volume of 420,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,160. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.98 and its 200-day moving average is $309.42. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $335.53. The company has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

