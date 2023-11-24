ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 3.4%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.02. 97,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 888,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACMR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $971.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 589,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,760.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,400 in the last 90 days. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

