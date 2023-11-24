Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $616.29. 531,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,688. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $624.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $549.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $280.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.