AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 2,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 51.73% of AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

