Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $29,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.