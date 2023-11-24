Alain Bergeron Sells 4,500 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95.
iA Financial Stock Performance
IAG stock opened at C$89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$73.30 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
