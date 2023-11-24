Alain Bergeron Sells 4,500 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAG stock opened at C$89.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.85. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$73.30 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.