Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,775 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $62,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 171,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

