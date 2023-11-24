Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 4.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.39. 142,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 842,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $157,363 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

