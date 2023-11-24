Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Saturday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Alkermes stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

