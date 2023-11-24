Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 15,200 Shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 651,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 104,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,887. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

