Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 35,494 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,494 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

KMF stock remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.