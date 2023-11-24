Almitas Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 149,634 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 149,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 136,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter.

BCX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 103,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,341. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

