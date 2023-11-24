Almitas Capital LLC Buys 11,354 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Nicholas Financial worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,426,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

