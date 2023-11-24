Almitas Capital LLC Buys 22,369 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund comprises about 2.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

NYSE CTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. 6,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,871. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $344,241.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 985,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,369,801.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,636.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

