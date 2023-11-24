Almitas Capital LLC Buys 60,955 Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,955 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the period.

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,304. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,269 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $83,486.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,195,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,716,065.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 77,358 shares of company stock worth $620,114. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

