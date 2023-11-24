Almitas Capital LLC Cuts Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,252 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSCO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 174,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,363. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

