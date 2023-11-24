Almitas Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,840 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 325,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,711,000 after purchasing an additional 378,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after buying an additional 348,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE DX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 282,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,702. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $642.98 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

