Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,031,660 shares during the period. MFA Financial comprises about 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MFA Financial worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 150,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,013. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.41%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

