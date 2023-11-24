Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,909 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,613,000 after buying an additional 220,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,840 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,846,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,432,000 after purchasing an additional 520,982 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,330,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,927,000 after purchasing an additional 144,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LADR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 195,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

