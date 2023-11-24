Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Almitas Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166,318 shares during the period. BrightSpire Capital makes up about 2.8% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.68% of BrightSpire Capital worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRSP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.46. 99,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $839.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,666.67%.

BRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

