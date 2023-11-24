Almitas Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Almitas Capital LLC lessened its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. 8,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,236. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,717,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,078,552.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 213,742 shares of company stock worth $6,758,371 over the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

