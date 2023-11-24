Almitas Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

