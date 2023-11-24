Almitas Capital LLC Grows Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares during the period. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter.

In other MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $29,505.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 908,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,656.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CXH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,547. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

