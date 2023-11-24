Almitas Capital LLC Grows Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund comprises approximately 2.5% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NTG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $38.18.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,926.84%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

