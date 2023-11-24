Almitas Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,504 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 191,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

