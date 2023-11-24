Almitas Capital LLC Has $17.39 Million Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,086,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust makes up about 7.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 25,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,046. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,830,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,365,129.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 3,632,621 shares of company stock valued at $54,017,201 in the last 90 days.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.