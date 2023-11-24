Almitas Capital LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,366 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

JOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

