Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 12,387 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of The Taiwan Fund worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony S. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of The Taiwan Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.35. 22,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,878. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

