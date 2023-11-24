Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.98% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 38,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,507. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

