Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 59,940 Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV)

Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Free Report) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,940 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned 1.31% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CEV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 21,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $213,801.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 814,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,121.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

