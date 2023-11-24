Almitas Capital LLC Purchases 98,122 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,122 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $55,686.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,088,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,836.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $67,313. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DMF remained flat at $6.15 during midday trading on Friday. 32,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $6.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

