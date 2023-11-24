Almitas Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,118 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $16.30. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,585. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.14. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

