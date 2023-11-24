Almitas Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TTP traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

