Almitas Capital LLC Raises Stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,694. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.63%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

