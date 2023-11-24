Almitas Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the quarter. The Mexico Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,906,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

MXF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,794. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The Mexico Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th.

(Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.