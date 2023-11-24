Almitas Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,651 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock remained flat at $6.08 during trading on Friday. 47,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.