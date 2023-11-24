Almitas Capital LLC Sells 7,561 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after buying an additional 475,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 179,938 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 27.9% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 974,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 212,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

EDD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Stories

