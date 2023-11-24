Almitas Capital LLC Sells 78,858 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Almitas Capital LLC reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,858 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.3 %

RDN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 325,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.20%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading

