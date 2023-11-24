Almitas Capital LLC Sells 85,779 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,779 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MTG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 245,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.