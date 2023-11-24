Almitas Capital LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust accounts for 3.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,298,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,305,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,015,928.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.