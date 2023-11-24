Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Stock Price Down 32.7%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 32.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.80. 231,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 684,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 7.2 %

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides IT development and consulting service in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based customer relationship management systems and enterprise resource planning systems development; customized web and mobile application development; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition service software development; and technological support and maintenance and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.