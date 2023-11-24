Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,150 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.84. 4,915,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,747,602. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

