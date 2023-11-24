Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Alset Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

