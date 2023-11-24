América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMX. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in América Móvil by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,281 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 874,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 117,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

