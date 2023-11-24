American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 48,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $110,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.33. 460,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,142. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

